Civilization Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Civilization has a total market cap of $30.76 million and $2.08 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,672.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.