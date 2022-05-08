Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $49,874.68 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Civitas has a total market cap of $49,874.68 and $25.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BGH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 926.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,587,129 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

