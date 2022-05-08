Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Purchases 116,945 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,945 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 6.0% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 20.67% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $834,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $158,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

BECN traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 962,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

