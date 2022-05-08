Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.07% of Clean Harbors worth $166,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

