Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3536 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

CWEN.A stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Separately, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

