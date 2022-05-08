Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare updated its FY22 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $210,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cloudflare by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

