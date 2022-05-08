Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.