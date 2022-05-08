Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.