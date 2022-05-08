Cohen & Steers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CNS stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,913,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

