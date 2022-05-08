Coldstack Reaches Market Cap of $602,500.68 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $602,500.68 and $171,629.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 497,539.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00182812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00535146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00038983 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,824.93 or 1.98083707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

