Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at National Bankshares

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.89.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.95.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

