CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 500.86% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 9,294,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,154. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 879,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 675,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

