Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.08 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.