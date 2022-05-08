Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.90 on Friday, reaching $499.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

