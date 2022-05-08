Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,236,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,363,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,239. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.47.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

