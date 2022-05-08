Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.21-0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.40 million.Confluent also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.79-0.73) EPS.

CFLT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -12.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.