Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 99,363 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

