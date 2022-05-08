Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 150,624 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,624 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sempra worth $37,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sempra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after acquiring an additional 174,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.90. 1,645,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,655. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

