Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,092,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121,224. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

