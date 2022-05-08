Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $40.33 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8,606.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,971 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

GE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,389. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. General Electric has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

