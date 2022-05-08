Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,726,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 57.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 12,564,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,686,196. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

B2Gold Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.