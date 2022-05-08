Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 16,250 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $210.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

