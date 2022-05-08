Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,884,552 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884,552 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

