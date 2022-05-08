Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,766 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,766 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded down $14.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.71. 1,989,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.54 and its 200 day moving average is $548.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

