Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after buying an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after buying an additional 330,899 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

