Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

