Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$2,700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNSWF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,525.00.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,536.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,683.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,710.01. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,391.00 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $12.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

