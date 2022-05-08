Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,131. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Constellium has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,178,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.