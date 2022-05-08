Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

