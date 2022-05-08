ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 295 ($3.69) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.47) to GBX 256 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

