Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,109,055 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)
