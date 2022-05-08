Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,109,055 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture. The company serves the motors/generators, mobile auxiliary power, compressors, turbines, bearings, electric vehicles, brakes/rotors/calipers, pumps/fans, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, military, and marine target markets.

