Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of CORT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,307,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

