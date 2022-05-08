CoreView Capital Management Ltd Invests $15.83 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 642,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,830,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 4.2% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $21.30. 4,105,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,583. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

