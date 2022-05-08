Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 1,867,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,383. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Corsair Gaming (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

