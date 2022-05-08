Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $57.69 Average PT from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.92.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Corteva by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Corteva by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

