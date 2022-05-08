COTI Price Hits $0.18 (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. COTI has a market cap of $190.49 million and $29.23 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,652,949.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.