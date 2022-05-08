Cowen Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBER. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.