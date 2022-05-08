Cowen Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.