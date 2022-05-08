CPChain Price Tops $0.0048 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.81 million and $262,514.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

