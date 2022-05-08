CREDIT Market Capitalization Tops $152,757.25 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $152,757.25 and $71.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

