Credit Suisse Group Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE JCI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

