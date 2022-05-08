Credit Suisse Group Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $425.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.76 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $337.96 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

