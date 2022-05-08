Crown Advisors Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.