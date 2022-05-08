Crown Price Down 16.9% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $524,262.31 and $663.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,987.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.46 or 0.00769285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00206052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,628,282 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.