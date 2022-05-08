Crown Trading Down 4.2% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Crown has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $583,988.21 and $369.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,600.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00768865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00202401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,624,431 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

