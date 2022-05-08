Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Cryoport stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

