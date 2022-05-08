Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 772,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,721. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cryoport by 459.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cryoport by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

