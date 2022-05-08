Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.43% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. 476,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

