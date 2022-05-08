Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $20.19 Average PT from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 539,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,820. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

