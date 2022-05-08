Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
