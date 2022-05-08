Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

